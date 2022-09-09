'Rain or Shine' San Diego Blues Festival set to take center stage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Blues Festival returns with amazing national and local acts including several Grammy-nominated artists.

This event lives up to its mission to provide great blues at an affordable price while raising food and funds to support the fight against hunger in the San Diego community.

It's being held at the Embarcadero Marina Park North on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This year’s Blues Fest headliner is Grammy-nominated Billy F. Gibbons and Friends. With other acts including hometown favorites Taryn Donath Duo, Ben Powell, grammy-nominated Southern Avenue, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, and more.

Guests will also enjoy local craft beer, cocktails and wine, specialty food vendors, and arts and craft vendors.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. Every dollar donated provides 5 meals to those in need.

Visit sdbluesfest.com for weather updates, complete lineup list and ticket information.