Puppy paradise: The Dog Society opens in San Diego's Rolando neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A dynamic doggy destination is fully opening its doors in San Diego’s Rolando neighborhood.

The Dog Society, located at 6331 University Ave., has been open for various dog-specific services for a few months, but the facility considered a “puptopia” is now allowing humans to participate in all it has to offer.

Managers of the facility describe The Dog Society as “a one-of-a-kind place that provides a safe, fun space for dogs and their humans to come together to enjoy a full-scale dog-centric experience. From boarding, daycare, grooming and training for pups, to a beer garden, cafe, coffee bar and games for their best friends, The Dog Society is a veritable dog-focused paradise that people will love too.”

In a press release, owner Sara Broetje said, “San Diego is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the U.S., yet somehow there has not yet been a dog and human play place. We’re proud to have created the first people friendly dog company in San Diego -- a place where canines and their people companions can gather together to live their best lives.”

The Dog Society facility offers:

Daycare: Drop off your dog and let them run, jump, wrestle and play for a few hours (or all day) with dogs of similar temperament. Indoor and outdoor play areas are available, and they’ll enjoy plenty of head pats, tummy rubs, and back scratches from our expert Pack Leaders.



Boarding: As your dog’s home away from home, they can relax, play and make friends in a clean, safe environment catered just for them.



Training: The Dog Society trainers are experienced in appropriate play behavior, leash manners, separation confidence and more.



Grooming: The Dog Society offers drop-off grooming services, so you can have a clean, good-smelling pup without water all over the walls.

But there are many activities for dogs’ humans to enjoy, such as full-size shuffleboard, cornhole, mini golf, and a pool table.

Hungry or thirsty humans, both young and old, can grab drinks and food at The Dog Society’s in-house café.

Broetje said, “We all share a love for our pups, and we hope to create a sense of community, belonging and connection for friends and family here -- whether they’re on two legs or four. The past year has been hard on everyone, and we can’t wait to get the community back together in a fun and safe place.”

For more information, including facility hours, details on services and accommodations, and pricing, visit https://dogsocietysd.com.