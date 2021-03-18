Public art display at Santa Fe Drive underpass in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) --- Next time you're on Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas, it will be hard to miss the brightly colored mosaic strips on display at the underpass.

The City of Encinitas funded the public art project to create 53 mosaic panels for permanent installation through a partnership with Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC project.

The mosaics were created by Encinitas high school and college students and adult artists. Artists had to submit applications that were evaluated by the Commission for the Arts and approved by the City Council.

“These custom, individual mosaics are a fantastic addition in the City of Encinitas. We are blessed with artistic talent and passion, and being able to harness that creativity into these large displays alongside a new pedestrian and bike path is incredible to see,“ said Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear.

The public is invited to walk the exhibit in person or take the tour online by clicking here.

Each mosaic features a statement by the artists and a brief biography. The theme "Encinitas Up Close," reflects the culture of the five communities of Encinitas.