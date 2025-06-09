Preview: Get ready for a 'Summer Pet-tacular' at the 2025 San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - On Wednesday, the San Diego County Fair will begin its "Summer Pet-tacular," bringing wild rides, hot musical acts and crazy culinary concoctions to the Del Mar Fairgrounds through July 6.

The fair, kicking off June 11, is partnering with the San Diego Humane Society for pet-centric events and experiences. A themed exhibit will allow attendees to play with a giant ball of yarn or "swim" through an aquarium castle. Guests can discover strange-but-true animal facts, visit adoption events and take a "pet pairing" quiz to "help you determine what species and breeds have characteristics to best match your lifestyle."

The GASCAR (Great American Speedway Crazy Animal Races) event will showcase goats, sheep and pigs racing for prizes every day of the fair, and special dog shows will run throughout.

Guests will even be able to bring their furry friends on July 5 for pet contests and a pet parade. Otherwise, fair organizers ask attendees to leave them at home (ADA service animals excluded).

The Toyota Summer Concert Series will return on the Corona Grandstand Stage, featuring acts such as:

-- Foreigner, June 12

-- Los Tigres del Norte, June 15

-- 2 Chainz and Lil Jon, June 20

-- Yeah Yeah Yeahs, June 26

-- Third Eye Blind, July 2

-- Jeff Dunham, July 3

-- Ziggy Marley, July 5

-- Los Tucanes de Tijuana, July 6

The free Paddock Concert Series will also return, featuring local bands, tribute bands and up-and-comers. The Sound music venue at the fairgrounds will host laser light shows, electronic music, comedians, the Rocky Horror Picture Show and even the "Dog Whisperer," Cesar Millan.

A series of special themed days will occur throughout the nearly month- long event, including:

-- Asian and Pacific Islander Festival, June 14

-- Native American Heritage Day, June 21

-- Out at the Fair, June 21

-- Gospel Day, June 28

-- K-Pop Festival, July 5

-- Bluegrass Day, July 5

Dozens of food stands will delight fairgoers with deep-fried victuals, from the (in)famous Chicken Charlie's, to Fruit Caboose soft serve ice cream to Texas Style BBQ.

The annual Fair-Tastic food competition will narrow down the choices to 18 by June 11 before revealing the ultimate fair foods on June 13. Expect "drowning taquitos," loaded plantains, banana cold foam matcha, ramen tacos and Biscoff milk tea.

As always, carnival attractions such as coasters, fun houses, tea cups, water rides and more will be part of the scene, along with a midway chock- full of games.

Attendees can save some money on entry and rides with a few deals. Every Wednesday and Thursday, the Pepsi Pay-One-Price Wristband allows unlimited rides from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Every Friday in June from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., carnival games are just four credits each -- even the ones that normally cost five to eight. Additionally, Fridays in June allow children 12 and under to get in free.

