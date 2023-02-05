PODCAST: Magic, humor, & honesty with legendary magician Penn Jillette

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Legendary magician Penn Jillette, the talking half of Penn & Teller, joins ABC 10News reporter Jeff Lasky for a wide-ranging conversation discussing his 40+ year career on stage, how they developed their famous sense of irreverent humor, and why he says fellow superstar David Blaine's style of magic is ridiculous.

Penn & Teller will be performing at Harrah's Resort SoCal in Valley Center, February 11.

Penn & Teller are stars of the longest-running residency show in Las Vegas History, have sold out numerous runs on Broadway, and taken their act around the world. Along the way, they've made hundreds of late-night talk show appearances, been guest stars on popular television shows, and produced acclaimed documentaries.

Jillette has also hosted game shows and been a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Apprentice. He and Teller hosted the beloved magic show "Fool Us" for eight seasons on the CW network, in which magicians from around the world attempt to fool the legendary duo with their tricks.