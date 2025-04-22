Petco Park in San Diego to host WWE Survivor Series in November 2025

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- This fall, San Diego’s Petco Park will be the first-ever stadium to host WWE’s Survivor Series, one of the professional wrestling promotion’s iconic live events.

The Premium Live Event at the Padres’ downtown ballpark is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 29, WWE and the Padres announced on Tuesday.

The last time a WWE Premium Live Event was held in San Diego was in 2008, when the promotion’s One Night Stand show took place at the San Diego Sports Arena.

The announcement comes just days after WWE's two-night Wrestlemania 41 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium drew 124,693 fans.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner said, “We are beyond excited to host WWE’s Survivor Series at Petco Park in partnership with the San Diego Tourism Authority. For over two decades, Petco Park has hosted the most iconic sports and entertainment moments in San Diego history and established a well-earned reputation as a world-class venue. We look forward to welcoming WWE’s incredible talent and passionate fanbase to America’s #1 Ballpark for what promises to be another unforgettable night in the heart of downtown San Diego.”

“We’re bringing WWE Survivor Series to San Diego and couldn’t be more excited to welcome this iconic event to the 619. This is a huge win for our city, our residents, and our local economy – thousands of fans will travel here and experience everything that America’s Finest City has to offer. With the best stadium in the country and a passionate wrestling fan base, we’re ready to make this Survivor Series one to remember,” added San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said, “For the first time in the event’s nearly 40-year history, Survivor Series will take place in a stadium on November 29, and we believe Petco Park in San Diego is the perfect host for a historic night.”

While tickets for Survivor Series are not yet on sale, fans can register for a presale offer at https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-survivor-series-2025.