Party like Beyoncé at Rooftop Cinema with silent disco & hip hop opera

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Please do not be alarmed. Remain calm.

San Diego’s Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero will host its first-ever Movie Night & Silent Disco, paying homage to music icon Beyoncé. It's happening at its famed venue atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Beyoncé, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Sept. 4 is about to wrap up her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. Guests will head right to the Rooftop Cinema Club lounge for an opening DJ set.

The celebration continues at 7:30 p.m. with a screening of "Carmen: A Hip Hopera," notable for being Beyoncé's acting debut.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Hang out after the screening for dueling DJs who will spin two different Beyoncé-inspired sets for two straight hours. Wireless headphones will be provided so you can dance the night away.

You must be 21 or older to attend the Beyoncé takeover. You can purchase tickets online here. Act fast, as they're expected to sell out.