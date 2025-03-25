Parking rates going up at some areas along San Diego Bay waterfront

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Visitors will see an increase in parking rates at some areas along San Diego’s waterfront.

Citing “increasing demand for parking,” Port of San Diego officials on Monday stated parking rates are going up for meters and pay stations at the following locations:



Spanish Landing Park — Increase from $1 to $2 per hour starting April 2; increase from $2 to $2.50 per hour starting July 1; enforcement is 7 days a week, 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m.



Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South — Increase from $1.75 to $2.50 per hour starting April 2; enforcement is 7 days a week, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.



Shelter Island — Increase from $1.25 to $2.25 per hour starting April 2; increase from $2.25 to $2.50 per hour starting July 1; enforcement is 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Port officials said parking at these parks will still be free:

Cesar Chavez Park (Barrio Logan)

Chula Vista Bayfront Park

Chula Vista Bayside Park

Chula Vista Marina View Park

Coronado Ferry Landing Park

Coronado Tidelands Park

Grand Caribe Shoreline Park (Coronado)

Harbor Island Park

Pepper Park (National City Bayfront)

Shoreline Park (Shelter Island)

Sweetwater Park (Chula Vista Bayfront)

More information on Parking at the Port of San Diego is available at https://www.portofsandiego.org/coming-and-going/parking