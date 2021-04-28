Fans can cheer on Padres at Outdoor Watch Party in Otay Ranch

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- While some fans can’t attend games at Petco Park due to capacity restrictions, the Otay Ranch Town Center is giving the Friar Faithful a chance to cheer them on.

Buffalo Wild Wings and Otay Ranch Town Center are hosting a special socially distanced "Padres Outdoor Watch Party" for the Friday, May 7 game versus the San Francisco Giants on a giant outdoor screen.

The game at Oracle Park starts at 6:30. p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair to enjoy the game from the grassy field closest to Eastlake Parkway. Fans can order takeout from either Buffalo Wild Wings or other nearby restaurants.

The sports bar is reminding those who attend that health and safety measures will be in place, such as hand sanitizing stations, limited capacity, and picnicking groups must be 6 feet apart.

For more information on the event visit otayranchtowncenter.com.