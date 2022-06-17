Our guide to celebrating Father’s Day 2022 in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Plan ahead for Father’s Day this year – June 19 – and treat dad to an incredible day of fun with family and friends.

To help you find the perfect way to show dad how much you care, we have created this list of Father’s Day events and activities in San Diego County.

For the Sporty Dad



Tappers Mini Golf: Whether you’re looking for some friendly competition or a fun afternoon with the family, the two nine-hole mini golf courses add a touch of fun for anyone to the existing course.

Stadium Golf Center & Batting Cages: Experience the most realistic golf simulation ever with Total Range by Foresight Sports. In addition you can enjoy the baseball and softball batting cages with your incredible dad.

West Coast Paddle Board Rentals: Enjoy Father's Day on the bay with paddleboard and kayak rentals at Liberty Station.

Mission Trails Regional Park: Gift dad a quick, natural escape from the urban hustle and bustle. Enjoy hiking, bird watching, camping and more.

Cheer for the SD Padres: Gift dad a trip to Petco Park to watch the currently number 1 team in the NL West dominate the field.

For the Art Lover Dad



Cruise to Belmont Car Show: Celebrate Dad this Father’s Day at the beach with over 100 classic cars on display, including muscle cars, vintage vehicles, custom-made classic racing cars and more.

Freestyle Love Supreme: If your dad is a lover of the theatre then you'll definitely want to check out this new hip-hop musical. The performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into instantaneous riffs and full-length musical numbers.

Stuart Collection: There are more than 20 sculptures in the Stuart Collection, located throughout the 1,200-acre UC San Diego campus. Visitors are invited to take a free, self-guided tour, perfect for families and art aficionados alike.



For the Foodie Dad



West Coast Hot Sauce Experience: Fire up your taste buds at the inaugural event, where you’ll be able to taste and buy an almost endless array of hot sauces and spicy foods.

Taste of Little Italy: Check in at the Piazza della Famiglia at your scheduled time, where you'll be given a Taste Passport, then stroll from restaurant to restaurant, picking up bites to enjoy as you wish.

Best of North County Party: Chow down on unlimited food tastings from top restaurants, bars, breweries and businesses in North County.

San Diego County Fair: The fair is a walk on the wild side with battered potatoes, fried oreos, turkey legs, goat milk, pineapple on a stick, Peanut Butter Meatballs, and more wild concoctions.



For the History Buff Dad



Juneteenth Healing the Community Festival: The Cooper Family Juneteenth has been a unique event in San Diego and it’s history traces back to a man named Sidney Cooper Sr. The event will pay tribute to African-American presence in San Diego and their many contributions to the San Diego community.

Naval Training Center San Diego: Take a step back in time through the historic grounds, parks and open spaces of Liberty Station with a guided walking tour. Learn the role Franklin D. Roosevelt took in helping establish NTC and discover how the Navy shaped the growth of San Diego as we now know it.

Old Town State Historic Park: Witness the living legacy of California's birthplace in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. Its many preserved historic buildings and museums commemorate the early days of the town of San Diego from the period 1820 to 1870, allowing you to visit California's history firsthand.



For the Adventurous Dad

