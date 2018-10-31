One-of-a-kind Point Loma estate available for $24,995,000

Allison Horn
11:07 AM, Oct 31, 2018
Pacific Sotheby's
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A one-of-a-kind estate with incredible coastal views in Point Loma is for sale for $24,995,000.

The home is near 80 acres of open space parkland and the campus of Point Loma Nazarene University. Enjoy 180 degrees views of Coronado and the Laguna Mountains on a high point of the peninsula.

HOUSE TOUR: See photos of the Point Loma home

Highlights of the Craftsman-style property include a 1500 bottle wine cellar, guest casita, catering kitchen, and main-level rooms that face west. One of the property’s three parcels includes a World War II bunker from 1942.

The home is listed by Corinne St. John of Pacific Sotheby's Realty.

 4095 Lomaland Dr.

Bedrooms: 6

Full baths: 5

Partial baths: 2

