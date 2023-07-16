Ocean Beach band Slightly Stoopid takes Petco Park in triumphant return

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego-based band Slightly Stoopid will return home for one of the biggest concerts in its nearly 30-year history -- along with Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere and The Movement Sunday at Petco Park.

Founded in Ocean Beach in 1995 by Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald, Slightly Stoopid drew influence from Sublime, led by then-frontman Bradley Nowell.

After initially hearing Doughty and McDonald practicing while they were teenagers, Nowell signed them to his indie label Skunk Records while the band members were still in high school. Nowell then produced and released their debut studio album Slightly $toopid in 1996 on Skunk, and appeared on the hidden track "Prophet," now a staple in the Slightly Stoopid live repertoire nearly 25 years after its original recording.

Nowell died in 1996, but the connection with the reformed Sublime is not lost on the band members.

"We couldn't be more excited for the Summertime 2023 tour," Doughty said. "We haven't toured with Sublime since the early years of Stoopid and we are really excited to be back with our brothers on what we like to call the ultimate summer band camp.

"We're stoked to debut some new songs and play new venues and cities we haven't hit for a while," he said. "And most importantly, we can't wait to be playing music for all of you this summer -- between the on-stage collabs and the backstage hangs it's gonna be insane!"

Hip-hop duo Atmosphere joins the Summertime 2023 tour, marking its first tour with Slightly Stoopid in 10 years.

"We are absolutely excited to have this opportunity to go on tour with Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome and The Movement," Slug of Atmosphere said. ``Do not miss your opportunity to come make party with us."

The Summertime 2023 tour routes the So-Cal bands throughout North America, ending in West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on September 3.

Gates open at Petco Park at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.