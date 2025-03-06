O'Briens Pub in Kearny Mesa named Best Beer Bar in the nation by USA Today

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - O'Brien's Pub in Kearny Mesa was named the best beer bar in the country for 2025 by USA Today.

The ranking marks the second time in two years that O'Brien's has topped the publication's top 10 beer bar list. USA Today's annual selections are picked by experts, then voted on by readers.

"O'Brien's Pub is one of San Diego's oldest craft beer bars, as it was established in 1994, and one of the most respected, with 28 craft beers on tap," USA Today wrote. "This pub specializes in Belgian beers, IPAs, and global rarities to ensure each beer enthusiast gets a unique pour, whether it's their first O'Brien's pint or their 100th."

To celebrate its top ranking, O'Brien's is hosting a party this Sunday, March 9, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m., featuring food specials and $5 draft beers.

"A huge thank you to everyone who voted, we couldn't have achieved this without your support," O'Brien's posted on its social media platforms.

To view USA Today's list, visit https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-beer-bar-2025/.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.