NOVO Brazil Brewing Company opens new location at Mission Valley Mall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – South Bay-based NOVO Brazil Brewing Company opened its newest restaurant/sports bar location at the Mission Valley Mall on Thursday.

The new brewpup, NOVO Brazil’s first location outside of the South Bay, takes over the 11,500-square-foot space previously occupied by Tilted Kilt.

Guests can find the new NOVO Brazil on the mall’s southeast corner.

NOVO Brazil in Mission Valley will feature the same food and drinks menu as its locations in Imperial Beach and east Chula Vista (Otay Ranch Town Center).

Company officials stated: “There are 64 taps, serving all NOVO beers and its other lines of beverages: NOVA kombuchas (hard and non-alcoholic), California Spritz beer cocktails, and hard seltzers. Wine is also available.

The food menu includes Brazilian-inspired dishes such as empanadas, yucca fries, Coxinha (chicken croquette), picanha (prime sirloin), and El Charro Ribeye. Traditional sports bar fare is offered as well, including chicken wings, carne asada nachos and fries, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, hamburgers, burritos, and salads.”

NOVO Brazil founder Tiago Carneiro said, “Just like our locations in the South Bay, we want Mission Valley to be a family-friendly community gathering point for San Diego State fans, Padres fans, Wave fans, and fans of any team,” Carneiro said. “A few friends of mine have mentioned that NOVO could be the new Seau’s, which I’ve been told was a Mission Valley staple and the best place to watch our hometown teams. Many kids of the 1990s and early 2000s may have children of their own now, so we hope we can provide a similar experience – along with nostalgia – to both old and new generations.”

In addition to serving food and drinks, and showing sporting events on their many TV screens, NOVO in Mission Valley has a microbrewery where guests can “learn about the brewing process, brew their own beer, and return to drink the beer on tap when it’s ready to consume.”

The Mission Valley location’s hours:



Sunday-Thursday: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 12 p.m.-11 p.m.

Doors will open early on days with morning NFL games or other sporting events.