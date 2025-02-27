North Park restaurant Origen brings new flavors of Mexico to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nestled on Park Boulevard in North Park, a new restaurant is already turning heads with its distinctive design and deep cultural roots.

Origen, which translates to "origin" in Spanish, is more than just a dining experience — it's a tribute to beginnings, heritage, and passion.

Co-founders Franco Mestre and Sebastian Berho, both young entrepreneurs, bring a fresh vision to San Diego’s culinary scene.

"To us, this is a new beginning," said Mestre. "We’re a young group of Mexican entrepreneurs. I felt like it was the right time to do a passion project and combine what is our deep roots in Mexico and the love we have for the lifestyle that San Diego provides."

Berho, who grew up in Mexico City, said the restaurant is the result of a strong support system.

"We were able to bring together an incredible team of investors, family, and friends — people who truly believed in us and wanted to help make this project a reality," Berho said.

The restaurant's minimalistic yet inviting design is inspired by both San Diego’s spirit and traditional Mexican craftsmanship.

Every detail, from the artisanal plates sourced from Guadalajara to handcrafted pottery and glasses, reflects an appreciation for artistry.

"We cut the glasses here ourselves," added Mestre.

At the heart of Origen’s kitchen is Chef Tomas Fernandez, a culinary expert with former Michelin-star experience, who has crafted a unique coastal cuisine menu that is as visually stunning as it is flavorful.

"If it looks beautiful, it’s easier to share," said Fernandez, emphasizing his philosophy.

For Mestre, Origen is the realization of a lifelong dream — one deeply connected to his family's legacy in the restaurant industry.

"I'm living proof of the American dream," he shared. "My dad opened his first restaurant, Candelas, in downtown San Diego back in 1998. Now, I get to continue the legacy."

Berho said Origen offers more than just a meal, it’s intended to be an immersive cultural experience: from bold flavors to warm ambiance.

"We want people to feel like they’re in Mexico," said Berho. "For some, it will feel like home."

Origen is soft launching this week in the North Park neighborhood and will be open for business officially on Sunday.