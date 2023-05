SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego pickleball players now have another place to play, with new courts opening at one of the county’s popular shopping malls.

Three new pickleball courts opened this week at Westfield UTC in University City.

The courts, located on the upper level above True Food Kitchen, are free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Players are asked to bring their own paddles and balls.

