New observation deck gives closer look at Balboa Park's Moreton Bay Fig tree

For the first time in years, the public can now get a closer view of the Moreton Bay Fig tree at San Diego’s famed Balboa Park.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Apr 30, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- For the first time in years, the public can now get a closer view of the Moreton Bay Fig tree at San Diego’s famed Balboa Park.

Standing at more than 78 feet high, the tree isn’t just the third largest Moreton Bay Fig tree in the state, it’s also the most well-known at Balboa Park because of its large roots.

Because of its popularity, in 1989, crews had to put a fence around the tree to keep foot traffic from causing damage to the roots.

Since then, the nonprofit group Friends of Balboa Park has been working to create a deck and put up new fencing around the historic tree.

This year, those plans became a reality, and it was made official on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new observation deck will allow people to get even closer to the tree while keeping its roots protected.

“It’s not just an observation deck, although it's cool. It is linked to a broader effort in the city, saying our climate is worth fighting for, our environment is worth fighting for,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

