New jellyfish exhibit to open at SeaWorld San Diego in spring 2025

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - SeaWorld San Diego's new jellyfish exhibit, "Jewels of the Sea: A Jellyfish Experience," will open to the public next spring, it was announced Monday.

The exhibit, first announced by SeaWorld officials last year, is described as a "first of its kind for SeaWorld parks" and will offer a variety of jellyfish species in three separate galleries.

The jellyfish will be on display in multiple aquariums, including an 18-foot tall cylinder set to be one of the country's tallest, a "touchable globe of cascading water and jellyfish" and a 10-foot arch that SeaWorld says is designed to provide guests with varying angles of the creatures.

The exhibit will conclude with a virtual gallery covering both the walls and ceiling with LED digital video panels displaying "captivating oceanic scenes."

Monday's announcement did not include a specific opening date.

"Visiting the new Jellyfish Experience is an amazing opportunity like no other -- a chance for our guests to see up close the spectacular details of these underwater marvels and witness how they live their lives in astonishing clarity," said Eric Otjen, SeaWorld vice president of zoological operations.

"Guests will walk through striking habitats and view vivid displays to learn more about these wonderful creatures. This new exhibit aligns with our mission of educating and inspiring guests to learn more about our oceans and the world around us."

