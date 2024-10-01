New Convoy District sign unveiled

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A new 30-foot sign will now light up the Convoy District in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa neighborhood.

On Monday evening, local community leaders held a ceremony to unveil the Convoy Gateway sign at the intersection of Convoy Street and Opportunity Road.

The Convoy Gateway sign, which has been in the works for several years, features designs that honor the Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities.

Several leaders at Monday's unveiling spoke about the Convoy District’s importance to San Diego.

“This sign is more than just a landmark; it’s a visual representation of our diverse and vibrant community. It symbolizes pride, identity, and the recognition of cultural and economic contributions of the Asian American, native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities,” said Jason Paguio, the President and CEO of the Asian Business Association of San Diego.

The sign is part of a multi-year plan to improve the Convoy District while honoring the AANHPI community.