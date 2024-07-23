New active recreation area opens at downtown San Diego's Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county of San Diego Monday opened an active recreation area in the northeast corner of downtown San Diego's Waterfront Park, providing athletic courts and a dog run, among other amenities.

The new area will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and equipment check-out will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during summer hours and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from fall to spring.

A basketball court, two pickleball courts, a five-station fitness apparatus, table tennis and a fenced off-leash dog area with agility equipment will be available to the public, along with benches and drinking fountains.

The county's Department of Parks and Recreation and Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the opening. Organizers of the event also hosted an interactive pickleball workshop after the ceremony.

According to the county, drought-tolerant trees and plants line the perimeter of the 1.25-acre recreation area.

