Navy SEAL Museum set to open this fall in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Navy SEAL Museum, which will showcase America’s most elite combat unit, is slated to open this fall in downtown San Diego.

Located near the Embarcadero at 1001 Kettner Blvd., officials said the museum “will offer unparalleled access and insight into the secretive world of U.S. Navy SEALs.”

The museum takes over the 10,000-square-foot building that used to house the San Diego Museum of Contemporary Art.

Visitors will learn the history of the SEALs and what it takes to become a member, including their rigorous training.

The museum opens to the public on Oct. 4; tickets go on sale Sept. 1.

For more information, visit https://navysealmuseumsd.org.