National Cinema Day, Sept. 3: $3 movie showings at San Diego theaters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diegans looking for something to do as the summer comes to a close can catch a movie this Labor Day weekend for just $3.

As part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the special low price on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Major movie theater chains, including AMC and Regal are taking part in the one-day event.

According to the foundation, the following San Diego County theaters are participating in National Cinema Day.

AMC UTC

AMC La Jolla

AMC Poway

AMC Fashion Valley

AMC Mission Valley

AMC Plaza Bonita (National City)

AMC Otay Ranch (east Chula Vista)

AMC Chula Vista

AMC Palm Promenade (South San Diego)

Cinepolis Del Mar

Cinepolis Vista

Cinepolis La Costa Paseo Real (Carlsbad)

Cinepolis La Costa Town Square (Carlsbad)

Regal Oceanside

Regal Carlsbad

Regal Edwards San Marcos

Regal Escondido

Regal Parkway Plaza (El Cajon)

Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego

Regal Edwards Mira Mesa

Regal Rancho Del Rey (Chula Vista)

River Village Cinema is D’Place (Bonsall)

UltraStar Mission Valley at Hazard Center

More information can be found at www.nationalcinemaday.org.