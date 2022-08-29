National Cinema Day, Sept. 3: $3 movie showings at San Diego theaters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diegans looking for something to do as the summer comes to a close can catch a movie this Labor Day weekend for just $3.
As part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the special low price on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Major movie theater chains, including AMC and Regal are taking part in the one-day event.
According to the foundation, the following San Diego County theaters are participating in National Cinema Day.
- AMC UTC
- AMC La Jolla
- AMC Poway
- AMC Fashion Valley
- AMC Mission Valley
- AMC Plaza Bonita (National City)
- AMC Otay Ranch (east Chula Vista)
- AMC Chula Vista
- AMC Palm Promenade (South San Diego)
- Cinepolis Del Mar
- Cinepolis Vista
- Cinepolis La Costa Paseo Real (Carlsbad)
- Cinepolis La Costa Town Square (Carlsbad)
- Regal Oceanside
- Regal Carlsbad
- Regal Edwards San Marcos
- Regal Escondido
- Regal Parkway Plaza (El Cajon)
- Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego
- Regal Edwards Mira Mesa
- Regal Rancho Del Rey (Chula Vista)
- River Village Cinema is D’Place (Bonsall)
- UltraStar Mission Valley at Hazard Center
More information can be found at www.nationalcinemaday.org.