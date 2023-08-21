National Cinema Day is coming, with discounted tickets nationwide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Still haven’t seen “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer”? This Sunday, most movie theaters in the San Diego County will offer $4 tickets all day for all movies.

Theater owners announced Monday that the second annual National Cinema will be held Sunday, Aug. 27.

More than 3,000 theaters are participating, which accounts for most of the cinemas in the U.S., including the leading chains AMC and Regal. Last year, the discount gimmick turned into the highest attended day of the year for theaters.

The following San Diego County theaters are participating in National Cinema Day.



AMC UTC

AMC La Jolla

AMC Poway

AMC Fashion Valley

AMC Mission Valley

AMC Plaza Bonita (National City)

AMC Otay Ranch (east Chula Vista)

AMC Chula Vista

AMC Palm Promenade (South San Diego)

Cinepolis Del Mar

Cinepolis Vista

Cinepolis La Costa Paseo Real (Carlsbad)

Cinepolis La Costa Town Square (Carlsbad)

Regal Oceanside

Regal Carlsbad

Regal Edwards San Marcos

Regal Escondido

Regal Parkway Plaza (El Cajon)

Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego

Regal Edwards Mira Mesa

Regal Rancho Del Rey (Chula Vista)

River Village Cinema is D’Place (Bonsall)

UltraStar Mission Valley at Hazard Center

The average movie ticket price is presently $10.53, up 15 percent from 2019, according to NATO.

The event is also a way for studios to sell audiences on their fall lineups. A sneak peek of anticipated autumn releases will play before each screening. More information can be found at www.nationalcinemaday.org.