Monster Energy Supercross to return to San Diego's Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After taking two years off because of the coronavirus pandemic, AMA Supercross will race back to Petco Park.

The high-speed racing will take place over 26 million pounds of dirt on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Three Supercross champions will be competing for another title – two-time champion Cooper Webb, 2020 champion Eli Tomac and 2018 champion Jason Anderson. Eight other Supercross athletes will vie for their first title while ripping across tight corners and defying gravity.

The race schedule visits 15 cities spread across 13 states including California, Colorado, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington.

Gates open at noon, where spectators can watch practice and qualifying runs.

FanFest runs from noon until 6 p.m. It will feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, sponsor displays, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus the red-carpet styled Ride of Fame.

Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at supercrossLIVE.com.

Ticket holders are encouraged to monitor the event website the for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change.