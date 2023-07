SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Calling all brunch aficionados!

Mission Valley Breakfast Company is opening up a second location in Mission Valley, giving you another location to try its delicious menu.

Joining ABC 10News This Morning is Mission Valley Breakfast Company's Executive Chef Daniel Villegas who cooked up their popular Creme Brule French Toast.

Watch the full interview on July 9 at the top of this page and check out their menu at breakfast-company.com.