Miso-Chi the fishing cat arrives at his new home at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Zoo has a new addition to its family – a fishing cat named Miso-Chi.

Miso-Chi, who is 8 years old, was born at the Denver Zoo and had lived there until this year.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Miso-chi

Zoo officials said Miso-Chi “likes to hide, so guests who visit him on Tiger Trailmay be able to spot him hiding in a hollow log behind a newly planted fern or surveying his space from the top of the habitat.”

Fishing cats are considered vulnerable species, prompting a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan Program to have Miso-Chi moved to the San Diego Zoo.