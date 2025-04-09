Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Miso-Chi the fishing cat arrives at his new home at San Diego Zoo

miso_chi_fishing_cat2_sd_zoo.png
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
Miso-chi
miso_chi_fishing_cat2_sd_zoo.png
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Zoo has a new addition to its family – a fishing cat named Miso-Chi.

Miso-Chi, who is 8 years old, was born at the Denver Zoo and had lived there until this year.

miso_chi_fishing_cat1_sd_zoo.png
Miso-chi

Zoo officials said Miso-Chi “likes to hide, so guests who visit him on Tiger Trailmay be able to spot him hiding in a hollow log behind a newly planted fern or surveying his space from the top of the habitat.”

Fishing cats are considered vulnerable species, prompting a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan Program to have Miso-Chi moved to the San Diego Zoo.

miso_chi_fishing_cat3_sd_zoo.png
Miso-chi

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!