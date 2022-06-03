Meet Azulito! Birch Aquarium's newest little blue penguin

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — Next month guests who visit the Birch Aquarium will have a brand new exhibit to wander through.

After months of a naming campaign, they revealed the chosen name of one of their penguins: Azulito.

This newly-named penguin will be joining Magic, Nero, Persimmon, Reka, Cornelius, and Katie.

The big reveal was done with the help of two scuba divers who unraveled a sign inside of the aquarium’s giant Kelp Forest.

But, it really was four little blue penguins who stole the show. Little blue penguins are the smallest penguin species in the world.

Kayla Strate with the Birch Aquarium says seeing these types of penguins is rare.

“These are actually the place you can see them on the west coast, in the United States there aren't a lot of places that have them they're found naturally in New Zealand and Australia," said Strate.

She says the penguin habitat will be about 29-hundred square feet, allowing guests to follow the journey of the world’s smallest penguins from hatchlings to adults.

The exhibit Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins is set to open July 12.