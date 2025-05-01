"May Madness" returns to San Diego Air & Space Museum

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Air & Space Museum is offering multiple family-friendly deals throughout May.

Below, you'll find several of the discounts listed, like Kids Free May:



“Kids Free May” where up to two children 12 & under to get in FREE with one full-price paid adult. (Children must be accompanied by an adult during the visit. Offer may not be combined with any other offer. Park Explorer Passes are not valid for this promotion. Offer valid May 1-31, 2025.)

Each Admission to the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park is also good for FREE admission to the Museum’s Gillespie Field Annex in El Cajon

Buy One Get One Simulators Rides: Buy one ticket to the Museum’s flight simulators and get a second ride for FREE.

10% off annual Membership to the San Diego Air & Space Museum during “MAY MADNESS” Offer good for 60 days from admission.

Members & Explorer Pass Holders get 20% off in the Museum’s Gift Shop & 10% in the Flight Path Grill throughout “MAY MADNESS”.

Military Families can also get the Military Family Fun Card. Military Families can pay for one admission to the museum and come back as many times as they’d like until March 1, 2026. The museum says this was made possible through The Copley Foundation.

Another popular May event at the museum, Space Day, is scheduled for May 17. Space Day includes space-related demonstrations, fun hands-on activities with local and national space experts and the family-favorite “Stomp Rockets.”