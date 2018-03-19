Join 10News and March of Dimes as we march for all healthy babies.

March for Babies® is a day for everyone. Together we hope for a day when all moms and babies are healthy. We remember those babies we lost. We celebrate every baby. Families, businesses, and volunteers dedicated to the fight for the health of all moms and babies take part in March for Babies, March of Dimes biggest annual fundraising event.

In San Diego, much of those funds raised locally go to research, leading programs and providing education and advocacy, much of it right here in our community supporting organizations like UCSD NeoNatal, Rady Childrens’ Hospital or The Salk Institute.

Each walk distance is 3.5 miles along beautiful routes within the parks.

Registration: 7:00 a.m. Start: 8:00a.m.

Sunday, April 23rd

Mance Buchanon Park

425 College Blvd.

Oceanside, CA 92057

Saturday, April 28th

Balboa Park

2514 6th Ave.

San Diego, CA 92103

SIGN UP TO WALK OR DONATE: marchforbabies.org

Mance Buchanon Park is a beautiful enclosed park. There is plenty of parking all along the perimeter of the park. Our festival zone will be in the middle near the main building.

Balboa Park walkers are encouraged to park in the Inspiration Point parking lot off of Park Blvd. Shuttles will be running to take walkers to the festival zone. Our festival zone and start and finish line is at the corner of 6th Ave and Laurel St.

There will be a registration tent at each location where you can drop off any additional cash or checks and pick up your t-shirt if you’ve raised over $100!

If you don’t need to drop off funds or pick up a shirt, there is no need to stop by registration, you can simply enjoy our festival zone! Stroller are of course permitted along the walk route. Feel free to run the route, however please note that the March of Dimes will not be keeping time for runners.

Please do not bring your bike, bikers will not be permitted on the walk route in the interest of the safety of all other walkers.

Dogs ARE welcome at the Balboa Park walk, however they are not permitted at the Oceanside walk site.

All March for Babies events are non-smoking.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes is the leading non-profit organization for pregnancy and baby health.

If you had a heel prick test, and APGAR score, were ever given a Polio Vaccine or your mother took Folic Acid during pregnancy, chances are YOU are a March of Dimes Baby. Since 1938, March of Dimes has been actively working to fight infant disease, birth defects and premature birth across the globe.

March of Dimes offers comprehensive information on pregnancy and newborn topics, such as, complications, caring for your baby, birth defects, folic acid, etc. Through marchofdimes.com you can search various pregnancy related topics and access medical references, publications, and reports.

