MAP: Halloween events around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Ahead of Halloween, there will be plenty of gatherings and festivals around San Diego County to enjoy before getting that candy on Oct. 31.

From costume contests to carnival games, here are some of what is going on before Halloween night:

Carmel Valley Recreation Center Ghoulish Gathering

Friday, Oct. 27

Starts 4 p.m.

— Take part in the costume contest, enjoy the inflatables, get your face painted, and then settle in for a showing of “Goosebumps.”

MORE INFO: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/carmel_valley_ghoulish_gathering_0.pdf

Colina Del Sol Recreational Center Trunk or Treat

Friday, Oct. 27

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

— Hang out at the rec center for food, music, games, and a costume contest.

MORE INFO: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/colina_-_trunk_or_treat_23_flyer.pdf

Comic-Con Museum “Mask-O-Raid III”

Friday, Oct. 27 & Saturday, Oct. 28

7 p.m.

— See a collection of vintage Halloween masks and costumes, and then enter costume contests!

MORE INFO: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mask-o-raid-2023-tickets-726379810567

North Park Mini Park Halloween Costume Event

Friday, Oct. 27

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (followed by showing of “Goosebumps” movie

— Guests will be treated to a magic show and music brought to you buy a DJ. Up In Smoke BBQ will be available for the first 75 costumed individuals.

MORE INFO: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/north_park_halloween_costume_event.pdf

Robert Egger Sr. South Bay Recreation Center Halloween Carnival

Friday, Oct. 27

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

— Besides the costume contest, guests can take part in games, enjoy crafts, or have fun in the jumpers.

MORE INFO: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/re_south_bay_rc_halloween_carnival_flyer_0.pdf

Birch Aquarium Halloween Aglow

Friday, Oct. 27 & Sunday, Oct. 28

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

— Attendees get to trick or treat around the Aquarium, take part in games, and enjoy live music. The best part? A hands-on bioluminescence experience.

MORE INFO: https://aquarium.ucsd.edu/events/halloween-aglow

Balboa Park Carousel Free Rides & Treats for Kids

Saturday, Oct. 28

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

— Children 12 and under who come dressed in a costume get to ride the Carousel -- which will also be dressed up for the occasion -- for free and get treats!

Balboa Park Spooktacular

Saturday, Oct. 28

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

— This free event at the Palisades Plaza includes a children’s costume contest (starting at 11:30 a.m.), games, and prizes.

MORE INFO: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/balboa_park_spooktacular.pdf

Forum Carlsbad Halloween Spooktacular

Saturday, Oct. 28

2 p.m.-6 p.m.

— In addition to live music and carnival games, guests will have the chance to trick or treat through the Forum shops and restaurants.

MORE INFO: https://theforumcarlsbad.com/events/the-forum-carlsbad-halloween-spooktacular

San Diego Automotive Museum Trunk or Treat

Saturday, Oct 28

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

— Guests will be able to “trunk or treat” on the Museum’s exhibit floor. Children 12 and under, as well as parents of children in costumes, get in free.

MORE INFO: https://sdautomuseum.org/pages/calendar#calendar-17c19e6f-7308-4129-aa42-99105d7fb6bd-event-ln0z5fjt