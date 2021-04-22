Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista to reopen after 13-month closure

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – After a coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown that has lasted 13 months, the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista is reopening to the public in May.

The nonprofit zoo and aquarium, located along the San Diego Bay on 1000 Gunpowder Point Dr., has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Living Coast Discovery Center Executive Director Ben Vallejos said, “We cannot wait to finally welcome visitors back to the Living Coast. This extended closure has been challenging for us, and we would not be here without the incredible support and dedication of our donors, fans, members, volunteers and staff. We look forward to once again making connections between families and native wildlife, which is at the core of our mission.”

Officials said the Center will reopen Saturday, May 1, with no reservations or advance tickets required. On Friday, April 30, Living Coast members can visit the Center as part of a sneak peek.

Following the reopening, the Living Coast Discovery Center will be open on Saturdays and Sundays only, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Officials noted that “private tours will be available to book Monday through Friday for small groups to enjoy a private two-hour tour and animal encounter.”

Visitors age 2 and up and will be required to wear masks, and other CDC-recommended safety measures will be in place such as social distancing, health screenings, handwashing stations, reduced contact payments, and enhanced cleaning protocols.

While the Center’s parking lot will be open, capacity aboard the shuttle will be limited.

“Guests should consider arriving earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon to minimize shuttle wait times,” officials said.

For more information, visit https://www.thelivingcoast.org/