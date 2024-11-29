LIST: Christmas tree lighting events around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Thanksgiving has made way for the Christmas holiday season, and it’s time to put up those decorations and lights.

For inspiration, there are numerous holiday events and tree lighting ceremonies around San Diego County over the next week.

Admission to the events is free, with most having entertainment, food, and opportunities to take pictures with Santa Claus.

Friday, Nov. 29

Liberty Station tree lighting

5 p.m.-9 p.m., lighting at 6:15 p.m.

North Promenade and Building 177 (2875 Dewey Rd., San Diego)

https://libertystation.com/events/salute-the-season/holiday-tree-lighting

Saturday, Nov. 30

El Cajon Holiday Lights on Main

2 p.m.-8 p.m.

https://www.downtownelcajon.com/hlm

East Village Tree Lighting & Holiday Market

4 p.m.-8 p.m., lighting at 6:45 p.m.

Quartyard and 13th Street (1301 Market St., San Diego)

https://eastvillagesandiego.com/events/east-village-tree-lighting-and-holiday-market

One Paseo Tree Lighting

5 p.m.-8 p.m., lighting at 6 p.m.

Plaza West (3725 Paseo Place, San Diego)

https://www.onepaseo.com/events/christmas-tree-lighting-2024/

Julian Country Christmas Tree Lighting

12 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Main and Washington, Julian

https://visitjulian.com/to-see-do/special-events/country-christmas/#event=77747621;instance=20241130120000?popup=1&lang=en-US

Sunday, Dec. 1

Downtown Chula Vista Tree Lighting and Holiday Market

3 p.m.-6 p.m., lighting at 5:45 p.m.

Memorial Park (Third Ave. at Park Way, Chula Vista)

https://downtownchulavista.com/events/downtown-chula-vista-tree-lighting-celebration

Friday, Dec. 6

Coronado Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

6 p.m.

Orange Avenue, Coronado

https://www.coronado.ca.us/calendar.aspx?eid=1882