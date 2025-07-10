Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine launches summer programs for closer look at animal sanctuary

APLINE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Lions Tigers & Bears sanctuary in Alpine wants you to meet their animals up close this summer.

It’s Southern California’s only sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, providing a nurturing environment for more than 60 animals rescued from cruel conditions in roadside zoos, circuses, and private collections.

The sanctuary hopes to raise awareness about the struggles of wildlife by opening its doors to the public.

Lions Tigers & Bears Sanctuary Lions Tigers & Bears Sanctuary resident "Meatball" enjoying a dip

The sanctuary’s founder and director said the goal is to educate people about the realities faced by the animals and to show them how they can make a difference.

“Every visit helps raise awareness and supports real change for animals in need," said founder Bobbi Brink.

You have several opportunities to see the animals and learn about their lives this summer.

Education Experiences

Children and their guardians can take part in a learning experience centered on wildlife rescue and humane animal care. Each child will get an interactive activity card to guide them through the sanctuary. The sanctuary says completed cards can be redeemed for fun stickers!

Guided Educational Experiences

Guests can join guided walking tours through the sanctuary. You can expect to meet rescued animals, hear their stories, and witness the care they receive. A guide will offer insights into each animal’s journey and the broad issues impacting wildlife today.

Lions Tigers & Bears Sanctuary Lions Tigers & Bears Sanctuary

Behind-the-Scenes Rescue Experience

If you’re looking for a little more depth, the sanctuary offers private behind-the-scenes tours led by keepers and trained visit guides. You will enter the animal care or habitat areas and help with feeding sessions, giving you a rare opportunity to interact with the animals in a safe setting. This is designed for guests 18+ and starts at $500 for two people.

White Oak, Wild Nights - Stay the Night Experience

Check out the inner workings of the sanctuary and ranch with this rare experience. You’ll spend the night on the White Oak property featuring two bedrooms, and full access to the White Oak Grotto and Gazebo which includes two pools, a fire pit, and a patio with grills. Guests can explore the sanctuary after dark and connect with the wildlife.

Lions Tigers & Bears Sanctuary White Oak property at Lions Tigers & Bears Sanctuary