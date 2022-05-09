Life-Size LEGO Ferrari F40 arrives at LEGOLAND California

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — On your marks, get set, go!

Built with more than 358,000 Lego parts and weighing over 3,000 pounds, the Ferrari F40 will be part of Legoland California Resort's "Ferrari Build and Race" attraction, which is set to open May 12.

Legoland

Sandy Huffaker Legoland's new Ferrari exhibit on Friday, April 22, 2022 in Carlsbad, CA.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Legoland)

Unfortunately, you won't be able to take it out for a spin, but you can sit in it and pretend.

The Ferrari F40 model took a team of designers and builders more than 1,800 hours to develop and more than 1,900 hours to construct the high-performance ultra-luxury sports car.

Resembling the actual F40 Ferrari, the LEGO version is similar in size at 14 feet in length, more than six feet wide, 4 feet tall and a wheelbase at 8 feet.

The new LEGO model will be featured in the garage area of the Ferrari Build and Race attraction. The garage is one of three interactive zones which also includes the build and test area, and digital racetrack for guests to digitally race their own LEGO Ferrari against other cars for the fastest lap.

Build and Race will be included in the price of admission to LEGOLAND California Resort. To find out about ticket prices, operating schedule and additional information click here.