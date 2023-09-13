'Let's Go Retro': 2024 San Diego County Fair to celebrate past decades

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The theme for next year’s San Diego County Fair has been revealed, and the annual event will celebrate the decades many of us fondly look back upon.

The 2024 County Fair’s “Let’s Go Retro” theme focuses on the nostalgia of different decades, and Fair officials said:

“With a nod to nostalgia and a focus on fun, the 2024 San Diego County Fair will give our yesteryears another moment in the San Diego sun.

Bop your way around the happy days of the ‘50s. Twist, shout, and shake it into the bewitching ‘60s. Move and groove through the disco nights of the ‘70s. Moonwalk it back to the gnarly age of big hair, shoulder pads, and parachute pants of the ‘80s. And enjoy the era of flannel and floppy drives of the ‘90s – or whatever, nevermind.”

The 2024 San Diego County Fair will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from June 12-July 7, with closures on Mondays and Tuesdays during the Fair’s run.