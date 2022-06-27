CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — As pride month winds down to its colourful end, LEGOLAND has decided to flaunt its LGBTQ+ pride by building the smallest Pride parade of the year.

These tiny but mighty parades can be found throughout different Minilands in LEGOLAND's California, Florida and New York resorts and seven discovery centers in Columbus, Michigan, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Westchester.

Each display is complete with colorful characters celebrating in the streets, craftily designed floats, and plenty of rainbows.

In total, the parades are composed of 250,000 LEGOs, showcase 1,530 LEGO marchers that are four inches tall and when combined, span nearly a 100 feet long.

The parade at the LEGOLAND California Resort begins in San Francisco while the New York resort includes floats, rainbow flags, and a Stonewall tribute.

The Pride parade installation will be open for the rest of June.