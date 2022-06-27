Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

LEGOLAND California flaunts its LGBTQ+ Pride in miniature parade

Legoland California
LEGOLAND California Resort
Legoland California
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 19:16:16-04

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — As pride month winds down to its colourful end, LEGOLAND has decided to flaunt its LGBTQ+ pride by building the smallest Pride parade of the year.

These tiny but mighty parades can be found throughout different Minilands in LEGOLAND's California, Florida and New York resorts and seven discovery centers in Columbus, Michigan, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Westchester.

Each display is complete with colorful characters celebrating in the streets, craftily designed floats, and plenty of rainbows.

In total, the parades are composed of 250,000 LEGOs, showcase 1,530 LEGO marchers that are four inches tall and when combined, span nearly a 100 feet long.

The parade at the LEGOLAND California Resort begins in San Francisco while the New York resort includes floats, rainbow flags, and a Stonewall tribute.

The Pride parade installation will be open for the rest of June.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

10News Leadership Nomination Form