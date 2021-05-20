LEGO Movie World coming to LEGOLAND California

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- LEGOLAND California Resort announced Thursday that LEGO Movie World will be coming to the park later this month.

Families will step into “Bricksburg” and be able to experience six new attractions based on the movie.

All of the rides and attractions are based on story lines and characters from The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

The Masters of Flight ride will allow families to hop onto Emmet's triple decker flying couch for a real interactive experience as they fly through scenes from both movies.

Families will also be able to enjoy the the new Unikitty’s Disco Drop and experience the many personalities of the fearless feline.

All of the rides were designed with the kids in mind.

The new land is the largest addition in the park’s history and will open to the public on May 27, 2021.

As with other California theme parks, the Carlsbad park will only be allowed to admit in-state visitors, until further notice.

Other parks, such as Sea World in San Diego, have opened their doors to fully vaccinated tourists.