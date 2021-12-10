Lego-inspired pop-up bar coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A bar made entirely out of Lego blocks is coming to San Diego in March.

For one night only, the Brick Bar will be set up at a secret location in San Diego, giving locals a spot to let their inner child out, according to Explore Hidden.

The pop-up bar comprises over 1 million blocks of Legos, featuring sculptures made from Lego bricks and blocks for patrons to assemble their own creations. According to Explore Hidden, local DJs will be spinning the tunes, and, of course, bar service will be available.

According to event organizers, ticket-buyers can expect a building competition, sculptures made from bricks, and a ping pong table made out of more than 22,000 Lego bricks.

Those under the age of 21 will be accepted before 6 p.m.; after that, it's 21 and over.

The Brick Bar accepts reservations on a first-come-first-serve basis, with the total experience being 90-minutes for each ticket-buyer.

Tickets are $22 and can be bought now for the Brick Bar pop-up on March 18-19.