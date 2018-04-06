Le Macaron French Pastries to open in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — Le Macaron French Pastries, a locally owned business, is celebrating their grand opening in La Jolla on Saturday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The café features "an ultimate French experience," and can be found at 1025 Prospect Street, Suite 120.

“We are thrilled to introduce the community to a new experience that will give them a true authentic taste of France through our fresh ingredients and atmosphere within our café,” said Jerome Petit.

The café has a welcoming atmosphere with brilliant colors, modern interior, and traditional music playing throughout.

They offer more than 20 flavors of macarons, as well as seasonal flavors, the menu extends to include pastries, coffee, cakes, éclairs, and more.

For more information about Le Macaron French Pastries, visit here.