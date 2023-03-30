Knott's extends Boysenberry Festival

BUENA PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Knott's Berry Farm officials Thursday announced they would extend its annual Boysenberry Festival.

The theme park's annual celebration of berries will be extended three additional weekends.

The festival will be offered daily through April 16 and then Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays April 21-23, April 28-April 30 and May 5-7.

The theme park will also celebrate National Boysenberry Day on Monday with guests to the theme park encouraged to dress in purple outfits with bowties, gloves, suits or pin-up skirts and will get a chance to participate in a special group photo.

The best way to try all the new boysenberry delicacies is by purchasing a tasting card for $55, which can be purchased online or in the park. The tasting card offers six tastings of boysenberry-inspired dishes and drinks. There will also be various signature boysenberry items to purchase a la carte.

For more information, visit www.knotts.com.