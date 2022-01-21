Jurassic Quest at Del Mar Fairgrounds moves experience back indoors

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — For Yamilex Melena and her little brother getting this close to dinosaurs is no longer just a wish but has turned into a reality, as they like many families visited the Jurassic Quest experience at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The exhibit has moved back indoors taking over three buildings. Last year because of COVID restrictions the show was kept outside as a drive-thru.

This year the dinos are fair game, you can get up close and personal even with a baby Dino, or take pictures next to your favorite creature.

But, there are added safety precautions while indoors masks have to be worn, and there’s enough room between exhibits so everyone can practice social distancing which you’ll probably want to do when standing next to a giant life-like dinosaur.

Melena adds, “Everything is really spacious you don’t have to worry about it being crowded you can walk. It’s something you can take the kids out to.”

The show runs through Sunday. Tickets start at $19. You can purchase tickets at the JURRASIC QUEST website.