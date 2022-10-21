Jeremy Piven joins 10News on set before headlining at American Comedy Company

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jeremy Piven, best known for his role as Ari Gold in 'Entourage,' is headlining at the American Comedy Company in downtown San Diego this weekend as part of his nationwide comedy tour.

Piven performed Thursday night before he joined ABC 10News on set to tell us about his transition from acting into standup comedy.

General admission tickets are still available for $30 for his sets on Friday and Saturday nights. He will go on stage twice, at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., both nights.

Head to the American Comedy Company website to buy your tickets before they sell out.