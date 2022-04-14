Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams opening 2 shops in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A well-known ice cream shop with multiple shops around the U.S. is opening its first two San Diego County locations.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, first launched in Ohio in 2002, has numerous locations in the Midwest, South, and East Coast, and one location in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, April 14, the company is opening its first San Diego-area shop in Carlsbad. The shop is located at The Beacon shopping center on 7740 El Camino Real, Tenant J.

The second shop in San Diego County will open in North Park in the near future.

Jeni’s is known for unique ice cream creations such as White House Chocolate Chip, which was created for President Biden’s inauguration; the Everything Bagel; and the Strawberry Pretzel Pie, which was made in honor of Dolly Parton.

Some of the company's ice creams can be purchased on its website or at local grocery stores such as Ralphs and Whole Foods.