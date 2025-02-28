Jamul Casino’s new 16-story hotel tower set to open in May

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some major changes are in store for Jamul Casino later this spring — a new name and the opening of its highly anticipated hotel.

Jamul Casino officials said its 16-story hotel tower, which includes 200 rooms and 52 suites, is slated to open its doors in May.

To coincide with the new hotel, officials said Jamul Casino will be renamed Jamul Casino Resort.

Some of the highlights of the hotel, which is described as “a crystalline jewel box floating against the Jamul mountains”:



4,800-square-foot restaurant

retail space

meeting and banquet facilities

full-service spa and salon

fitness center

11,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck, which includes cabanas and a bar

Guests can access the hotel via a “climate-controlled, enclosed pedestrian sky bridge,” officials said.

"We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful new hotel that our guests have been eagerly anticipating. With exceptional dining destinations, wellness-focused amenities, and curated experiences, we have created a space that truly caters to gaming enthusiasts, business professionals, and leisure travelers alike. We invite all guests to visit, unwind, play, and discover the very best of San Diego,” said Mary Cheeks, the President and General Manager of Jamul Casino.

Erica M. Pinto, the Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village, added, "This all-new hotel represents a proud moment in our tribe's journey and further supports our continued dedication to self-sufficiency. We’re not just transitioning from Jamul Casino to Jamul Casino Resort – we're building a legacy that honors our community while inviting visitors to experience the beauty and hospitality of our ancestral lands."