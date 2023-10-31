Is the Hotel Del Coronado haunted?

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The Hotel Del Coronado is not only a historic San Diego landmark, but it’s also known for being one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S., according to the Travel Channel.

For more than 130 years, the hotel has attracted all walks of life — from visitors from the around the world, to celebrities, world leaders, and royalty.

But there’s one particular guest by the name of Kate Morgan whose stay at the Del continues to haunt staff and visitors.

Gina Petrone, the Heritage Manager for the Hotel Del Coronado, said, “Most of our stories are things we can’t explain. And they center around a young woman who checked into the hotel in 1892 Thanksgiving Day.”

Petrone said Kate checked in the Hotel Del under the name Lottie Bernard. A book showing her actual signature when she checked in is displayed in the hotel’s museum.

Lottie, who was later identified as Kate, claimed she was waiting for her brother, but he never showed up.

“On the sixth day, her body was found at the hotel. Some say her spirit never left the hotel,” said Petrone.

And there have been a lot of reports of unexplained interactions.

Petrone added, “Anything from doors opening and closing on their own. From cold spots in the hotel to spooky noises. And sometimes an apparition or two has been reported.”

Other reports include sightings in the hallway near the room Kate stayed in and people spotting a black silhouette in pictures.

There’s also a photo taken by the beach in which a staff member thought it was a beauty shot since no one was there, but the picture showed something else.

Security guards have also captured windows opening when no one was around.

And it’s these experiences that have made the Hotel Del Coronado a popular destination spot during Halloween, as many choose to take one of the Del’s famous Haunted Happenings Tours.

“Most come in hopes of being in the ambiance of the hotel around the time Kate was here. To soak in the atmosphere and spirits and hope that something were to occur. To feel or sense something to occur,” said Petrone.

Visit https://hoteldel.com/events/haunted-happenings-tours/ to learn more about the hotel’s Haunted Happenings Tours.