INTERVIEW: Spill the Beans is redefining how adults do breakfast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – June is Pride Month, and we’re highlighting the LGBTQ+ community in San Diego.

Chef Karina Orozco of Spill the Beans in downtown San Diego joined ABC 10News This Morning on Sunday to talk about their signature bagels and coffee.

Chef Orozco says their shop offers unique flavors like the Serrano, Habanero & Jack Cheese, or Roasted Garlic & Herb can’t be found at any other bagel shop in the city. Along with their cream cheese infused with different flavors, including

meats! The flavors are rotated each month.

Chef Orozco also talked about how proud she is to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community and said it's like being a part of a big family.

Watch the full interview, which aired June 18, at the top of this page to learn more about the shop, or visit them at spillthebeanssd.com.