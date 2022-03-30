Indulge in San Diego's diverse food scene during Restaurant Week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s been a difficult time for restaurants, first the pandemic — then supply and labor issues, now inflation.

It makes this year San Diego Restaurant Week very important to participating restaurant owners.

San Diego Restaurant Week, presented by the California Restaurant Association, brings special pricing and delicious eats to hungry locals from April 3 - 10.

More than 90 restaurants take part in the week-long event, which offers two-course lunch price points from $10 to $25, and three-course dinner options from $20 to $50.

The participating restaurants span across the county from the South Bay to East County, and to the borders of Oceanside and Fallbrook to the north. Participating restaurants include 333 Pacific, Bali Hai, Cafe Coyote, Coasterra, One Door North, Ponto Lago, and many more.

To take part in the delicious offerings, diners only need to visit a participating restaurant during the week and order from the special menu. Reservations are not required to participate in this foodie-favorite week but are highly recommended.

A list of participating restaurants can be found at SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com with new restaurants being added daily