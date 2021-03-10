Hornblower Cruises offering dinner and a movie on the San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- For a limited time only, movie lovers can set sail on San Diego Bay for a magical big-screen experience under the stars.

While you won’t be leaving the San Diego Bay, this scenic event hosted by Hornblower Cruises and Events will still whisk you away on a luxurious escape. Guest will be served dinner under the stars with a side of cinema and fresh air.

This memorable experience takes place in March from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays and departs from Pier 1, Hornblower Landing, 1800 N. Harbor Drive in San Diego.

It will take place on the top deck of Inspiration – the biggest yacht in Hornblower’s San Diego fleet. Movies will be shown on an ultra-large screen with audio provided via external speakers or by tuning into the Hornblower App through guests’ devices using their own headphones.

The vast Sky Deck is fully open-air and offers 360-degree views of the twinkling lights of the city. Hornblower has new safety measures to ensure cleanliness and maintain social distance while guests are on board.

All movies to be shown range from G to PG13 with a lineup of popular showings to include: Black Panther, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and more.

Due to current COVID-19 capacity restrictions, tickets are limited, so movie-goers are encouraged to book early by clicking here.