Hollywood glam arrives to San Diego for International Film Festival

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego International Film Festival is scheduled to begin Wednesday night with the screening of its first film and an opening night party.

The 21st annual event will highlight studio films, documentaries, short stories, and more from Oct. 19 - 23, coupled with discussions between filmmakers and industry experts.

Films will be screened at various locations including Westfield UTC and The Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Tickets for the films start at $16 and can be purchased online.

In addition to the variety of films brought to the festival, star power will naturally be in full force. Regina Hall, Andy Garcia, Tony Hale, and Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter are expected to be in attendance.

Film festival parties and gals, awards shows, and insider experiences give fans the chance to be apart of some Hollywood glitz and glam!

A complete schedule, ticket options and list of venues in downtown San Diego and La Jolla is available online at http://sdfilmfest.com.