Holiday magic and traditions returning to Disneyland, California Adventure

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Disneyland and California Adventure will transform into a merry and magical place this holiday season, starting November 12.

Many families are looking to make new memories this year, but rest assured those beloved holiday traditions are returning to the park.

At Disney California Adventure park, the Disney Festival of Holidays will bring together live entertainment and diverse dishes from around the world. The Three Caballeros will also host a Disney iViva Navidad! street party, with folklórico and samba dancers and live music.

Making a comeback this year -- “A Christmas Fantasy” parade where beloved Disney characters join Santa Claus for a merry musical celebration down Main Street, U.S.A. You may also see Santa making other stops within the parks throughout your visit.

Traditional holiday décor and carolers will bring the holiday spirit to Downtown Disney District. Plus, the four-wheeled residents at Cars Land will be pulling out all the stops showcasing a snow-covered billboard, a hubcap-studded tree, and a variety of automotive ornaments along Route 66.

Don't forget to swing by Sleeping Beauty's Castle to experience the shimmering icicles and a massive, 60-foot Christmas tree.

Visitors will get to enjoy the classic holiday fun from November 12 through January 9, 2022.